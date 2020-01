NEWTON COUNTY, Mo.–A Webb City man is dead after flipping his vehicle in Newton county this morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 9:15 A.M., Gregory S. Lumpkins was travelling southbound on I-49, when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway.

Lumpkins attempted to over correct his car by turning to the right but he overturned.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Newton county coroner.

This is the Highway Patrol’s fifth fatality accident for 2020.