27 year old Lane Bronson is charged with 2nd degree homicide in the July shooting death of Terry Harless.

Bronson had previously been held in the Jasper County Jail on unrelated charges, but has been transferred to the Vernon County Jail.

He’s being held without bond.

The Lamar Police Department worked with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Southwest Missouri Major Case Squad leading to the arrest.