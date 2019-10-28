Webb City man arrested for a string of burglaries across Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo.–Dakota Ogden, 28, was pulled over Sunday for a traffic violation. In his vehicle, officers found evidence tied to recent business burglaries.

Ogden has been charged with driving with a revoked license and second degree burglary.

Joplin police say those burglary charges stem from incidents at Range Line Antique Mall, Los Lunas Mexican Restaurant and Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt. They add in several of those incidents, Ogden broke a window to the business with a rock and stole cash registers.

FULL PRESS RELEASE

On October 13th, 2019 a past tense burglary was reported to the Joplin Police Department at Range Line Antique Mall located at 3421 N. Range Line Rd. The suspect broke open a window to the business with a rock and entered the business. The suspect stole two cash registers.

On October 16th, 2019 a burglary was reported to the Joplin Police Department at Los Lunas Mexican Restaurant located at 2705 S. Range Line Rd. The suspect broke open a window to the business with a rock and entered the business. The suspect stole two cash registers and caused approximately $12,000 dollars in damage to other items in the business.

On October 20th, 2019 a Joplin Uniform Operations Officer conducted a vehicle stop on a vehicle for traffic violations. During the vehicle stop evidence of recent burglaries were discovered. The suspect identified as Dakota Ogden, 28 of Webb City, MO was arrested and charged with driving while revoked.

On October 21st, 2019 a search warrant was conducted at the residence of Ogden in Webb City, MO. During the search evidence that tied Ogden to multiple other burglaries was discovered. At this time Ogden has been charged with Burglary 2nd for the following burglaries at the following businesses Range Line Antique Mall, Los Lunas Mexican Restaurant, and Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt.