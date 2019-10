JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Webb city man is accused of multiple counts of child sex abuse.

64 year old Daniel Chavez was arrested by U.S. Marshals on a warrant including ten charges dating as far back as 2006 and as recently as 2015.

That’s four counts of child molestation, four counts of first degree statutory sodomy, and two counts of furnishing pornography to a minor.

He’s being held at the Jasper County jail with no bond.