Webb City makes plans for Citywide Garage Sale

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Planning is underway to return the Webb City Citywide Garage Sale to its original schedule.

City leaders plan to hold the event the first weekend of May. The pandemic moved the sale to the Summer last year. Organizers are asking the City Council to waive garage sale permit fees for that weekend.

They’re also encouraging residents to sign up for a virtual garage sale map this year.

Gwen Allen, WC Chamber, said, “Still planning on doing a map. It’s just going to be online only. It won’t be in print. So there will be that opportunity to go on, it’s webbcity.net is the website for the Sentinel. So they can go on there, place their ad, and then they’ll be put on the map.”