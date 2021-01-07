Webb City libraries team up to help students

WEBB CITY, Mo. — An area public and high school library are joining forces to provide students with more reading and listening options.

The Webb City Public Library and the high school library have formed a partnership to benefit students, even if they live outside the city limits. The program provides Webb City High School students access to more age appropriate eBooks and e-audiobooks than they had through just the high school library.

Jake Johnson, Director, Webb City Library, said, “Since we are uh supported by property taxes, there’s a bunch of students that live outside the Webb City uh area, and they live in Purcell and Oronogo and stuff like that so this just opens up their selection.”

Dr. Sara Edwards, Webb City H.S. Library Media Specialist, said, “They’ve been building up their library for quite a while and they have a lot bigger resource and so we now have access to all of their books, gratefully they still filter a little bit of it for us so that way it’s content appropriate for our age groups, but it gives them a wider variety of books that we just don’t have access to.”

Students can access both libraries by simply using their I.D. Card. Edwards says the partnership encourages students not only to read or listen to e-audiobooks while they’re still in high school, but later in life as well.