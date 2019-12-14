Webb City leaders to examine rules surrounding medical marijuana

WEBB CITY, Mo. — City leaders in Webb city will take a closer look at the rules for allowing medical marijuana.

The issue is on the agenda for Monday’s city council meeting.

Changes to city ordinances will mimic the requirements created when voters approved amendment two last year.

That includes buffer zones around dispensaries, licensing requirements, and the rules for approved patients to grow their own marijuana at home.

Carl Francis, Webb City City Administrator, said, “The ordinance will also cover items in the state law that apply to how you can grow, where you can grow, who can have access.”

City leaders add they haven’t been notified of any dispensaries or growing operations planning on locating in town.

The Webb City City Council will meet Monday night at 5:30 at City Hall at 2nd and Main.