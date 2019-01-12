News

Webb City leaders look to get support to expand walking options

Leaders in Webb City are hoping to get some state support in expanding local walking options.

The City of Flags is applying for grant funding to add a new walking trail and sidewalks from Stadium Drive and Madison. City workers say there are a number of sidewalk projects in the process right now, including those along Madison and Main Street. but Webb City has just a few walking trails in town, including the Frisco Greenway Trail and others in King Jack Park.

"There's also a future plan in our, of looking going up Madison all the way into Oronogo and connect to the Ruby Jack,” says Carl Francis, WC City Administrator.

State funding has not yet been approved for the project, which is expected to cost about $350 thousand dollars.

