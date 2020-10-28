Webb City landmark gets update

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City landmark is getting a facelift. Work is being done to the Kneeling Miner statue at the entrance to King Jack Park.

The two day projects is polishing the artwork and adding a protective coat to maintain its exterior. The bronze version has been in place since 2006, but dates back even further before the metal coating was added.

James Dawson, WC Council, said, “Did the original version in concrete, formed of concrete. And over time – it really deteriorated, the concrete came away from the steel structure.”

The project to improve the statue is just one of a number of projects underway in King Jack Park.