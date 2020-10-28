Webb City JROTC Rifle Team has first meet

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City JROTC Rifle Team had its first rifle meet over the weekend.

The 2020 Show Me Shoot-Out was held in Ozark, Missouri featuring 24 teams from 17 different schools. Competitors shoot at state-of-the-art electronic targets at prone, standing, and kneeling positions. There were new shooter and old shooter competitions. Both teams placed 2nd out of 110 shooters.

Lieutenant Dustin Elder, JROTC Teacher, said, “I’m happy with the kids you know we practiced four days a week so its serious practice they have to dedicate a lot of their time it’s nice to see them get some pay back for there efforts.”

The school says great job to all the students who participated and kicked off this start of the season.