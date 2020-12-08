Webb City JROTC launches letter writing campaign

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Local students are asking for your help to make the holidays brighter for folks serving overseas and those isolated at home.

The junior ROTC at Webb City High School is collecting supplies for a letter writing campaign. They plan to send Christmas greetings to soldiers stationed away from home. And they’re also including elderly residents isolated in Southwest Missouri nursing homes.

You can support the effort by giving stamps, Christmas cards, or envelopes. Supplies should be dropped off at the front desk at Webb City High School no later than 3:00 on December 14th.