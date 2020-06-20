Webb City hotel breaks ground

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Construction is getting underway on a new hotel in Webb City.

A groundbreaking ceremony today marked the site of the future Sleep Inn just Northeast of the Highway 171 roundabout.

Plans call for a three story building with 75 guest rooms and suites.

As well as a nostalgic video game center.

The owner says the location is key to future success.

Jeremy Evans, Hotel Owner, said, “This is a wonderful location. It’s right next to the interstate. It’s right on the edge of town. We’ve already got businesses coming in all around.”

The project is partnered with a future convention center, which is not yet at the groundbreaking stage.

The hotel is expected to open to the public in the Spring of 2021.

