Webb City hosts Route 66 Cruise Night

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City hosted its Route 66 Cruise Night Saturday evening and the community rallied together for a special cause.

Cars of all sorts lined up all along Main Street in downtown Webb City.

And this month, the community worked together with local businesses to go the extra distance.

They added a special benefit for Sargent Brian Ward who was injured while on vacation several weeks ago.

Erin Turner, Webb City Community Development Coordinator, says, “They allowed us to kind of piggyback that on and so we have a really great turnout. We’ve had a few extra vendors then we normally do on a cruise night. And of course the extra raffles because we had businesses just kind of come out and donate items to help the Ward family.”

The Route 66 Cruise Night takes place the second Saturday of every month April through September.