Webb City holds annual State of the City Address

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Leaders in Webb City are breaking down progress in the city of flags in their annual State of the City Address.

The speeches addressed everything from road work and King Jack Park to big changes happening in Centennial Retail Park.

Webb City Mayor Lynn Ragsdale said, “Many people joked it was the roundabout to nowhere. and then there were one then two then three and the road was finished and then little pieces coming together.”

And Webb City Mayor Lynn Ragsdale says that’s nothing to what the future holds for Centennial Park.

“In two years it will even be revolutionary and in five years it’ll be complete.”

The 2020 State of the City address looked at some of the building that’s underway right now.

Carl Francis, Webb City City Administrator, said, “We have two that are under construction right now. One is a youth birthday party development type business and the other one is an upholstery business. And of course the Laundromat which is under construction right now.”

In 2019, two million dollars in commercial construction and 12 million in residential.

The speeches also looked city infrastructure – like a new water well in development.

And there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars of road projects, like what’s happening on Daugherty Street.

“The sidewalks and the new curbing are being installed and then next summer we plan to repave Daugherty street – stripe it. and then after we get done with Daugherty, we plan to move down to Broadway.”

The speeches also highlighted a new Dairy Queen, set to open on Madison just South of Highway 171 next month.

Plus work will soon get underway on a new Dominoes two lots south of there.

They’ve also announced the hotel planned at Centennial Park roundabout will be a Sleep Inn.

Construction plans have been filed and they hope to hold a groundbreaking soon.