Webb City High School launches “Comfort Toy Drive” to donate to kids involved in accidents

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Some kids in and around Webb City will get some extra help coping with tough times — thanks to some generous high school students from Webb City.

Dozens of stuffed animals are the result of a “Comfort Toy Drive.” three classes worked together to collect nearly 100 plush unicorns, gorillas and teddy bears. Those were donated to the Webb City Fire Department — where firefighters give them to kids impacted by a fire or a car accident.

“I think we have definitely spread awareness — I didn’t know that this existed. And we have now spread awareness to those students, their friends, their parents and more community members,” said Katie Mock, WCHS Teacher.

Dr. Mock says her students contribute to some sort of charitable effort every year — but this was a first. She also says it was so popular, they’ll likely do it again next year.