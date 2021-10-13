Webb City High School adds fishing club to competitive roster

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City students looking for a different kind of competition, can now cast a line for the cardinals.

The school board has approved the addition of a fishing club to the high school’s competitive line-up. Members can compete in MSHSAA events — but also plan to hold more informal activities to share their love of fishing with fellow students.

“We’ve heard numbers from – we might have 50 kids wanting to be involved in it. There may be 400 kids that want to be involved in it. You know when you have an opportunity to go fishing – I think everybody’s excited about that,” said Dr. Kevin Cooper, WC R-7 Asst. Superintendent.

The school fishing season will officially begin in a few months as part of the spring athletic calendar.