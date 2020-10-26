Webb City heading into new budget year

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri town will start a new budget year with a six million dollar spending plan.

That’s roughly the same as the current budget for the city of Webb City. The new numbers include raises of up to 4.5% for employees and a number of capital improvements. In 2020, the city focused on roadwork on Main and Madison – but now is looking at projects like adding a water line along East Road for its 2021 funding.

Carl Francis, WC City Administrator, said, “We had some leftover that we had to bring over this year – for example the new water well. It will not be completed. We had to move 600,000 from last year to this year.”

The Webb City municipal budget starts on November first.