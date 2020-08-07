Webb City giving shoppers a break on city sales tax this weekend

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Getting a child ready for school can be expensive.

That’s why two of the Four States are giving those parents a break with sales tax.

It’s no accident that the streets of Webb City are filled with cars this weekend.

It’s the only community in the Joplin area that’s taking part in both the state and city sales tax holiday.

City Administrator Carl Francis says it’s a tradition that benefits customers and in the long run, even businesses, because it brings in more foot traffic.

Carl Francis, Webb City City Administrator, said, “The council has brought it up several times over many years that they wish to participate to give our area shoppers that are parents of the kids an opportunity to save an extra few dollars when shopping for back to school products.”

Jan Workman says it’s in a shopper’s own best interest to come to the city of flags to shop, even if they don’t live there.

Jan Workman, Cool School Shoppe, said, “We constantly hear it from people within Webb City, Joplin, surrounding areas that for whatever reason they see our name and they come in and they’re shocked that we carry other schools.”

Spencers’ Sweet Call doesn’t sell any other products that are exempt from sales tax, but Jan Spencer says once shoppers come here, the uniqueness of the area practically sells itself.

Malinda Spencer, Spencers’ Sweet Call, said, “We’re glad to be a part of downtown Webb City, it’s a lot of good merchants and I think we help

one and other, there’s a lot to see in Webb City.”

But what if a big box store is more to your liking, then you may have to drive a little farther.

“While you’ll still have to pay city sales tax in Joplin, you won’t have to pay state sales tax at stores like Academy.”

Mackenzee Berg, Operations Manager, Academy Sports & Outdoors, said, “We’re pretty much a one stop shop here, you know back packs, footwear, apparel, we have a lot of name brand as well as well as our in store brands for everybody’s needs for back to school.”