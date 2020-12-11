Webb City gives back to teachers

WEBB CITY, Mo. — With the first half of the school year coming to a close one local school district is showing appreciation to the teachers in more ways than one.

Every day this month the Webb City School District has been showing thanks to their teachers. Thursday Superintendent Dr. Tony Rossetti and others went to the Webster Primary Center.

Megan Dotson, First Grade Teacher, said, “It’s been difficult and challenging for us as teachers, so it’s nice to get treats and gifts and have lunch cooked for us.”

Some of the staff has decided to ditch their suits and ties, and switch to backyard barbecue attire.

Todays special meal included burgers, hot-dogs, chips, and cookies. Dr. Rossetti says that he enjoys coming out to the schools and it’s been a pleasure to cook for them.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Rossetti, said, “They’re the ones that we care about, they’re the ones doing the heavy lifting, the hard work, and that’s what we’re here for. If I can cook a burger and make somebody feel better, then by golly I’ll do that.”

Whether it’s the food or the thought that makes the teachers happy one thing’s for certain they feel cared about.

“We feel loved because of it. You know our students tell us all the time that they love us and give us hugs, but it’s also nice to hear it from other adults,” said Dotson.

With the success coming from the cookout, it may be an event that sticks around.

“We’ve changed some things and some things have changed for the better actually. So this might be one event that we continue forward as a tradition,” said Rossetti.

So far the district has cooked for two schools. Dr. Rossetti says he looks forward to the rest.