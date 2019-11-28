Webb City girls basketball team gives Thanksgiving meals to those in need

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City girls basketball team is providing meals to the less fortunate this Thanksgiving.

This afternoon, the team got together at the high school to assemble meal packages for about seven different families.

Each package came with a smoked turkey donated from the Neosho Family Market as well as homemade side dishes from the girls.

This tradition is something the team has participated in for years and they believe it’s a great way to support their community that is always there for them.

Sierra Kimbrough a Junior on the Webb City Basketball team said, “The community is so good to us and we just want to be able to give back to them and show them that we are thankful for them and everything that they do. And we want to make sure that every family has the same opportunity to enjoy Thanksgiving”

Lance Robbins, Webb City Basketball Coach, said,”One of the things we preach to the girls is being good leaders. And part of being a good leader is being a servant and so we try to instill that servant mentality in them and this is a great opportunity for them to have that.”

Coach Robbins originally got this idea back when he was coaching basketball in Neosho and decided to bring it to Webb City as well.

Each meal came with a $100 gift card from an anonymous donor as well.