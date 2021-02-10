Webb City generates nearly half a million in revenue with use tax

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in new revenue – it’s helped the city of Webb City tackle big construction projects that would still be on the waiting list. And it all comes from the online use tax, something that’s still pretty rare in Missouri.

Webb City gets a sales tax both for things sold in town, and online.

Carl Francis, Webb City, City Administrator, said, “I would love to see Gov. Parson get the use tax passed statewide. I think it needs to be a national thing.”

City voters approved the change locally more than three years ago. At first, it only netted about $5,000 a month, but that changed quickly.

“More than $25,000 in December 2020.”

Last year totaled more than $400,000. And that is helping to pay the bills.

“Every community has the same issues we have to pay for our streets, everything. We have to pay for sidewalks, curbs, the water lines, the sewer lines, everything that comes with a municipality. Police and fire, public safety is a huge drain on revenue necessary but can be assisted by the use tax.”

Gov. Mike Parson is throwing his support behind a bill state lawmakers are considering.

Parson said, “I am a strong supporter of lower taxes –in fact, I have signed several tax cuts into law. However, our small businesses, especially in smaller communities, are getting crushed right now because they cannot compete with huge online retailers. We must level that playing field and consider ways to responsibly invest those revenues and provide new opportunities for our state.”