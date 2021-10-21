Webb City first responders spend the day grilling for annual Badges and Burgers fundraiser

WEBB CITY, Mo. — In Webb City, some first responders, today, traded in their badges for the chance to cook up a good meal.

All part of the annual “Badges and Burgers” fundraiser. It involved both the Webb City Police and fire departments, along with volunteers from other city departments.

They served burgers, chips and a drink drive-thru style. Volunteers also sold raffle tickets for a number of prizes — a fundraiser they’re extending this year.

“We usually do a raffle drawing at the end of the day — but will stretch this out to November 15th — not only will our raffle items be available to be seen here, but also during the Merry Market in downtown Main,” said Don Melton, WCPD Chief.

The event benefits the “Webb City Cares” and senior meals programs.