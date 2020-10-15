Webb City Fire department holding Hoodies for Veterans event

WEBB CITY, Mo. — November is Military Family Month and one local fire department is already starting to prepare for it. The Webb City Fire Department is running their Hoodies for Veterans event.

The department is selling hoodies displaying the Air Force logo.

The funds raised will be used to create care packages for troops overseas.

This is the fourth year for the project, and the community continues to rally behind the cause.

Chris Burrow, WC Firefighter, said, “The community has been real supportive, the past four years on this and it’s been a real big blessing you could say. Sometimes it’s just overwhelming, you don’t realize how much the community is behind you until you do something like this. It’s been a really positive experience.”

Orders for the hoodies will be open until the end of November. You can purchase a hoodie by following the link below.

https://webb-city-iaff-local-2001.square.site/?fbclid=IwAR1b52AXB6g4KO_KgmXs-tlvS4A5EXYk-QZZnPEOk4clATYMxduEatT4MWA