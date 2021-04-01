Webb City finds cheaper solution for bio-solids

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Waste Water Treatment Plant is getting rid of bio-solids and sludge differently than they were in the past to save money.

Waste Water Director William Runkle says what they were doing before to take care of bio-solids and sludge just became too costly. Now, they have a new solution to take care of it.

William Runkle – Webb City Waste Water Director, said, “Typically it is removed and put on a farmers field as fertilizer. Our particular product has a high level of zinc in it due to the zinc mines around Webb City, Carterville, and Oronogo. So we got to a point where the only thing we could do is take it to a landfill.”

And that landfill was in Lamar, costing the city around $1,100 per ton. With over 500 tons produced a year, the cost became too high — Thus bringing in a new solution

“We started pilot projects of taking the composted bio-solids and putting it on a lot of the mine regulation areas around Webb City and Carterville and Oronogo. We’re using it as a top soil dressing to help establish natural habitat for wildlife, natural grasses, you know flower stuff like that.”

Larry Wald – Carterville Councilman, said, “I mean it helps all three cities because all three cities need a place to go with waste water, and I mean that plat is size for all three cities now.”

Although people may not realize the results of this new project, Larry Wald adds they will soon enough.

“People will see it in the future, because, I mean the nutrients out of that stuff we’re producing over there, they’re spreading it on some test sites and it makes the grass grow a lot better and it’s looking, I mean it’s taking ground that grass wouldn’t grow on and making it look like where it’s growing grass now.”

Wald adds that most people don’t realize what happens when they flush the toilet but hopes this new project brings more light to the situation. It not only is useful for many aspects, but the cities and tax payers will be saving anywhere from 10 to 15% of what they were paying to dump it at the Lamar landfill.