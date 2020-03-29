Webb City Farmer’s Market transitioning to online ordering due to COVID-19

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Due to COVID-19, Webb City held its last traditional farmer’s market before it temporarily converts to an online ordering service.

Customers will also be able to call in their order if they don’t want to do so online.

Orders will be bagged so they are ready to be picked up on Saturday mornings.

The Webb City Farmer’s Market also plans to open for its regular season starting April 25.

The market will be open Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday when the season starts.

Despite the rain, business owners say they are grateful for this final walk through market.

Pam Helm, Webb City Farmer’s Market Vendor, says, “We still been having a lot of foot traffic. People have just [been] taking their precautions wearing gloves, masks, or whatever they are comfortable with. A lot of these vendors, this is their main income. It’s important for us as vendors to keep the public supplied with good whole nutritious food, so we want to be able to keep that going.”

Online and call in services will continue at the market until the Coronavirus epidemic is over.

And Webb City’s Farmer’s Market also started its weekend kids meal program earlier than usual.

The market did this to help families since school is out due to the Coronavirus.

Families can pick up food Saturday morning from 9 A.M. until 11 A.M.

This week, they helped feed more than 200 children free of charge.

Rachael Lynch, Webb City Farmer’s Market Manager, says, “Well, it means that there is less worry as far as getting enough food for their children. Schools cover a lot of costs for groceries during the school year, and since the school year has seen some unexpected changes, parents are seeing a lot higher grocery bills.”

The free kids meal program will continue throughout the summer.