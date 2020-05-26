WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Farmers Market reminds us that they will open from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. tomorrow.

Lots of popular vendors will bring a big variety of fresh produce, and also locally-produced honey, meat, cheese, and ready-made baked goods.

A free kids’ meal is served on every market day, and any child, age 1-to-18, can receive a meal.

Parents ‘flying solo’ can pick up kids’ meals to-go if they bring a photo of themselves and their children.

Special coupons are available for WIC families, and SNAP cards are matched up to $20, so SNAP families can purchase twice the fresh produce.

For more information, call 417-438-5833.