Webb City Farmers Market hosts Christmas market

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Farmers Market held its Christmas Market on Friday, marking their final event of the year.

Two dozen vendors had last-minute Christmas gifts like arts and crafts, blankets, jams, baked goods and fresh produce.

“The thing about fresh produce is it is nutritionally the best for you. By having growers that operate year round you can still get the good foods and also learn about eating with the seasons. Because the summer offers a different type of produce then the winter offers just due to what plants like to grow,” said Rachael Lynch, Market Manager

The market will re-open on Saturday, January 8th and run from 9 a.m. until Noon.