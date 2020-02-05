Webb City family applying to have Webb House added to Register of Historic Places

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local family is hoping to get national recognition for a piece of Webb City history.

The Freeman family is starting with a state application for the Register of Historic Places for the Webb House.

It sits at the corner of Broadway and Liberty and was built by Elijah Webb around 1891 in the Queen Anne style.

City leaders are adding a letter of support to the project, hoping to raise the profile of historic sites around town.

Erin Turner, Webb City Economic Development, said, “Downtown Webb City – we have a commercial district that is listed in the national register. But this will be our first home, our first residential property that will be listed if the application is accepted.”

The state commission is expected to take up the Webb City application next month.