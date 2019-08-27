Webb City district leaders plan campus upgrades

“It’s just of the beginning of the conversation, but there is a level of interest,” explained Webb City R-7 Superintendent Dr. Anthony Rossetti.

… In what could be a number of changes on campus.

That could include security upgrades to the entrance at Webb City high school.

“The way it’s set up right now, there are no double set of doors, so you have to buzz in,” Rossetti continued. “We want to create a double set of doors, we want to put someone in charge who would be able to see everything coming toward the doors.”

The wish list also includes LED lighting at the stadium, an addition at the administration building for Special Ed offices and renovations to other district facilities.

“We talked about the possibility of an indoor practice facility for archery and any of our other co-cirricular or extra cirricular activities,” said Rossetti.

The projects aren’t cheap–likely adding up to 4 – 4.5 million dollars.

And storm damage actually helps, with insurance paying to replace school roofs–a project they had already been saving for.

“We don’t have that need now, so that frees up some dollars that we had originally earmarked for renovations for roofing projects,” Rossetti explained.

District leaders are working to prioritize the projects and decide how to finance them.

They’re currently planning to do what they can without asking voters for a bond issue.