Webb City discovers two nonworking tornado sirens

Webb City has released information regarding two nonworking tornado sirens discovered last week. Read the release below.

“On Wednesday, December 11, 2019 during the regional monthly test of our outdoor warning sirens we found that two of our outdoor warning sirens did not function properly. We immediately tried retesting the sirens but they still did not function properly. One of the malfunctioning sirens is located on Hall Street near Railroad Way and the other malfunctioning siren is located on Madison Street at Central Street. We spoke with our siren vendor, Blue Valley Public Safety, and notified them of the issues. We are waiting for Blue Valley Public Safety to schedule a time to check out and repair the sirens.



We would like to take this opportunity to remind people not to rely on a single warning source for weather emergencies, especially since the outdoor warning sirens are only meant to be heard by those who are outdoors and away from radio or television alerts. Having redundant warning systems such as weather applications on smart telephones, a NOAA weather radio, or closely monitoring local weather sources particularly during an approaching weather event is an essential part of being Storm Ready.



We will have the outdoor warning sirens back to working order before our spring storm season begins.”