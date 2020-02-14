Webb City dedicates new ladder truck

WEBB CITY, Mo. — An area public safety department unveils it’s newest piece of equipment.

The Webb City Fire Department has had two previous ladder trucks, but both of them went into service as used vehicles.

But this new truck is brand new.

Fire Chief Andrew Roughton says it joins another new truck that was purchased by the department just two years ago.

Andrew Roughton, Webb City Fire Chief, said, “Obviously if there’s any high angle or any elevated type rescues it will give us that opportunity but plus it’s also a working fire apparatus so we can still use it to fight normal fires and stuff to so it gives us two brand new apparatus here in the city of Webb City to to serve the citizens.”

The price tag for the new truck is $770,000.

Roughton says the last time the department had trucks this new was back in 1994.