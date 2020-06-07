Webb City Dance Team Cooks for a Cause

WEBB CITY, MO—The Webb City High School Dance Team made a special appearance at the farmer’s market Saturday.

The Reddettes helped distribute breakfast to shoppers this morning, with each meal costing $6 for adults and children ate free. Money from this fundraiser will help cover costs for uniforms, pom-poms and upcoming competitions for the team. Saturday’s turnout show the girls just how happy their community is to support them.

“We’re here to fundraise for our dance team. This is the first year with our new coach and we are also here to give back to our community and reach out to the community,” say Webb City seniors Mika Miller and Chloe Jones.

The girls add the team will be looking for other ways to get out and help in their community.