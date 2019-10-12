Webb City council to decide final plans for 2020 budget at Monday night’s meeting

City leaders in Webb City will decide nearly $16 million in spending for next year’s budget.

The 2020 proposal includes a number of additions, including a complete surfacing replacement on Daughtery Street and $400,000 in other road repairs.

New lighting would be installed at a city soccer field. Employees would see a pay raise plus a retirement contribution from the city. The budget also calls for a new truck for the fire department.

“The major purchase is going to be a 3/4 of a million dollars,” explained city administrator Carl Francis. “A ladder truck for the fire department – that’s going to be a large portion of our capital.”

The city council is expected to vote to finalize the 2020 budget at Monday’s meeting at 5:30 at City Hall.