Webb City Church of the Nazarene hosts annual voting

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local church spent their weekend casting ballots.

Webb City Church of the Nazarene is hosting their annual church voting in a new way, social distancing style.

The church offered a drive-thru voting opportunity for their members.

The pastor says the church is a representative congregation, so they elect members of the church to serve in various roles.

The ballot this year included Church Board Members, Sunday School Representatives, and an Outreach Director.

Pastor Nathan Haeck says he wanted to keep up the tradition and allow people to cast their vote in a safe way.

Nathan Haeck, Pastor, says, “It gives them an opportunity to have a sense of normalcy. [They] have a sense of something that’s apart of making sure that they are feeling like they’re still apart of the congregation, still apart of the church, still moving forward. So, a lot of different aspects. They’re still getting their opinions out there of who they would like to see run the church.”

If you’re a member and still haven’t casted your ballot, it’s not too late, you still have time.

You can visit the church on Monday, May 4, from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.