Webb City church holds free sale for the community

Webb City Church of the Nazarene holds a community free sale to help local residents and it’s youth.

Pastor Nathan Haeck says community members donate essentials over a period of months, before they hold the sale.

He adds that God led him to make a difference in people’s lives by giving these items away to people in need.

People can pick up furniture, clothing, and housewares.

When they come to the sale to get the free donations, the church shares the word of God, even making prayer requests.

Nathan Haeck, Pastor of Webb City Church Of Nazarene says, “Everywhere from the people who donate to the people who are able to take stuff out. We are able to see, kind of, a full circle of help and hands up and all those situations “

Although donations aren’t required, any that are received are given to benefit the church’s children’s department.

Haeck adds they will do another community free sale before the school year begins for students.