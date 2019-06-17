Webb City church holds Father’s Day event

One southwest Missouri church celebrated Father’s Day with donuts.

Mount Hope Church Of Christ in Webb City held their 10th annual Donuts With Dad event this morning.

Fathers in the congregation were invited to the church with their families to spend a morning enjoying donuts and coffee

The church says while Father’s Day may only come once year, they hope the day’s memories will last a lifetime.

Lori Lauderdale of Donuts With Dad says, “It’s really fun. To have the families come together and sometimes it’s people we haven’t seen for a while that have come back to celebrate with their dads, so it’s fun.”

After everyone enjoyed their sweet treats, they were also able to take family pictures to commemorate the holiday.

