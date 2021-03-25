Webb City church helps Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo. — The saying is April showers bring May flowers, in Joplin it was more like March cleaning. All thanks to some youth members from a Webb City church.

“It makes me feel happy cus we’re cleaning up Ronald McDonald House and it’s a really good cause.”

Members of the Webb City Church of the Nazarene Youth Group took a collaborate effort in cleaning up leaves, bushes, and and planting beds. Helping the Ronald McDonald House with one of its top priorities.

Shirley Hylton – Associate Director, said, “Since the house opened, we have strived to have a beautiful landscape for the families coming and going from the hospital because nature really contributes to someone’s physical and mental well-being.”

This isn’t the first time the youth group has helped out with spring clean-up. Kloie Taylor says it gives her something to take pride in when she’s not in school.

Kkloie Taylor – W.C. Nazarene Youth Group Volunteer, said, “We do it every spring break, every year for spring break. And it’s basically, like, things to help out the community instead of just being board at home, or getting into bad things with teens and stuff.”

And she doesn’t just do it because her family makes her, she genuinely likes doing it.

“I really like it because, like, we’re doing it for a really good cause and I like doing yard work and stuff. And especially for Ronald McDonald House, it takes it, you know they have a pretty place to go while there families, or their sick children are in the hospital.”

Although the youth group has helped clean up multiple properties in the area, associate pastor Trista

Trista Roberts – Associate Pastor, said, “helping out the Ronald McDonald house means the world to her,”

“It’s huge for me. When Christ told us to go and be Christ like, and love our neighbor as ourselves, one of those things is just going out and teaching my teens what it means to serve, and show that love to others, give back to the house that showed that love to me.”