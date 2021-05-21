Webb City Christian counseling service opens in larger space

WEBB CITY, Mo. (KSNF) – A church-based counseling service has a new and improved home.

Mount Hope Christian Counseling is now located inside the church in Webb City.

It had been operating out of a small house across the street.

The space inside the church was once home to an independent daycare center.

It closed, so the counseling service moved in.

“The other day I was walking back inside from lunch and I started looking at our parking lot and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness. We wouldn’t have been able to hold this many people in our former facility,’ you know. So, with the bigger facility, we’re also seeing that we’re meeting bigger needs in the Joplin area, says Travis Bolin, Counselor, Mt. Hope Christian Counseling Center.

The new area is more than triple the size of the counseling service’s previous location.