Webb City Chamber of Commerce highlighting Made In The USA program

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Chamber of Commerce is highlighting its Made In The USA program.

Chamber workers will discuss their certificate of origin endorsement available for locally made products.

Webb City based businesses can get an official seal from the chamber – confirming items are made in the city of flags.

Workers say while it may be a selling point in some cases, it’s required to seal the deal in others.

Gwen Allen, WC Chamber, said, “We’re proud of the things that are made here in Webb City you know that export to other countries.”

Businesses interested in the Webb City Chamber’s Certificate Of Origin Program can contact the chamber for more details.