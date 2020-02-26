Webb City Chamber holds Career Day

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Many local retailers have immediate job openings, and many high school students need jobs–two things a local school is trying to fix.

Today was the annual Webb City Chamber of Commerce Career Day.

The event is focused on local businesses getting to know their future workforce.

That includes students continuing their education after high school.

Plus those going straight into the work force.

Gwen Allen, Executive Director, Webb City Chamber of Commerce, said, “It’s kind of why we started it, was the reason is like, well I need people, I need people. We had businesses coming to us and so we were like how can we reach out a little bit more to the youth to let them know who we are.”

And for those occupations that require additional education, students found out what they’ll need to qualify for those.

The event was held inside the Webb City High School Dome.