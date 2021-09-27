Webb City celebrates homecoming week with “Paint the Town Red” event

WEBB CITY, Mo. — School spirit is in the spotlight as Webb City celebrates homecoming week.

The Webb City Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Paint the Town Red” this week — starting with a business decorating contest.

Entries will be posted online starting tomorrow, with a traveling trophy going to the storefront with the most support.

Wednesday will see a main street parade that’s up to 50 entries.

And the festivities don’t stop there.

“Our fire department of course will help us with our bonfire. And then at the end of the night thanks to the city of Webb City we’re going to have fireworks,” said Gwen Allen, WC Chamber.

The parade starts at six Wednesday night and runs from First Street to Aylor.

The homecoming football game against Branson High School kicks off Friday at seven.