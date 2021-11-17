Webb City-Carl Junction Rotary tour Mount Hope Cemetery to learn about Joplin Area founding fathers

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Is it possible to learn about someone’s life by they way they planned to spend eternity?

An area cemetery is a good example of that. KSN’s Stuart Price takes us on tour of that facility along with the group of people that spent part of their day there.

Libraries or class rooms aren’t the only places to go to learn about a community’s founding fathers. Case in point, Mount Hope Cemetery in Webb City.

Here you’ll find the final resting place of many of the Joplin Area’s founding fathers. And when it came to preparing for the after life, they spared no expense.

“This is more of an Art Deco style which is just amazing that they would would chose that,” said Brad Belk, Community Historian.

Members of the Webb City-Carl Junction Rotary Club met in the cemetery’s carriage house for lunch, and then went on a tour lead by Belk.

“He’s just a true gem, not only in Joplin but in all Southwest Missouri, you know just with the stories he shares and the breath of knowledge that he has to be able to celebrate, celebrate might not be the right word, but you do really celebrate the lives of these people and it really is neat,” said Jeff Montgomery, Webb City-Carl Junction Rotary

“So many people don’t know the history of the area, the Schifferdecker family, the Rogers family, the important pillars of our community,” said Travis Boyd, General Manager, Mount Hope Cemetery.

“I think we’re all gonna learn quite a bit, I’m not from Webb City so it’s kind of fun to learn more about the city I’m part of Rotary,” said Shanna Heckmaster, President, Webb City-Carl Junction Rotary.

As part of the tour, club members had the chance to go inside some of these amazingly ornate mausoleums.

“One of them had a bible that looked like it had been there, 1957 I think was the last person, and they all kind of share a story in their own right,” said Montgomery.