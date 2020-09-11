Webb City – Carl Junction Rotary honors first responders

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City event honors first responders on the anniversary of 9-11.

Almost 100 people showed up to honor the service of law enforcement, fire fighters, and EMTs.

The Webb City – Carl Junction Rotary Club hosted the event, including the pledge of allegiance, patriotic music, and a speaker emphasizing the importance of supporting mental health among first responders.

Jonathan Dawson, WC-CJ Rotary, said, “Where we live, we’re very fortunate to have a very loyal following through our first responders – we love these guys and gals. We know the dangers they do every day. And at least one day we can come together and try to thank them.”

They wrapped up the event with a free lunch for area first responders held at the Webb City Fire Station.