Webb City area farmers test effectiveness of essential oils as pesticide alternative

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Three farms that contribute to Webb City’s Farmers Market are using a grant from the USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant to test essential oils on growing plants. The oils are used to repel and kill insects like aphids, spider mites, and thrips in high tunnels from eating growing plants.

According to officials from Lincoln University’s Innovative Small Farmers’ Outreach Program, using oils is a safe, natural way to protect plants from insects and is safe to eat.

“An essential oil is a naturally occurring thing that doesn’t have any side effects, but can work on insects in variant degrees as far as removing the wax off an insect and they dehydrate them,” explained program official David Middleton.

This is one of eleven projects that were awarded grant funding from the Missouri Department of Agriculture.