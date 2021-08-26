Webb City adds a new well to its water system

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City is bringing on a brand new well to expand the city water system.

Well number 14 sits on the northwest side of town on North Homestead Drive. The project was originally estimated at a million dollars, but ended up costing closer to 550 thousand since city workers were able to complete some of the construction.

The new well will help ensure the city water supply keeps up with demand.

“We also know we’re growing up here on the north end so that’s the reason the location was selected. You know we’ve got a lot of new houses, a lot of new construction, new business – we just want to maintain for the future. We don’t have any problems with our water supply today,” Carl Francis, Webb City Admin.

This is the first new well for the city of Webb City in about 20 years.