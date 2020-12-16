Webb City 4th Graders get to see the world without leaving the classroom

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Some Webb City students are walking through cities in Canada and India without ever leaving the classroom.

STEM classes are getting a lot more attention from Webb City 4th graders these days.

Layla Butler, Webb City 4th Grader, said, “I’m asking for one for Christmas.”

Layla Butler is just one of the students focusing on the new virtual reality goggles, taking them around the world in a matter of minutes.

“We got to do sharks, we got to feed them. And then we did like we were in Paris and stuff which was really cool.”

The A $10,000 grant from the Bemis Foundation is paying to add the VR for STEM classes, opening up a wide range of experiences like shopping in India… or riding Santa’s sleigh.

Emma Strahle, WC Teacher, said, “We did get to hold a sleigh – look at it. Turn it around – just see how it works a little bit, what’s on it.”

The virtual sleigh is just a small cube in reality. But through the goggles, students can see a whole new dimension, learning lessons that might be a tough sell otherwise.

“Especially when it comes to engineering and they’re 4th graders. you can’t be like – you’re going to build this and it makes sense. But if you can show them stuff. I can put them in a room where they’re building stuff for the Mars mission.”

Webb City is adding enough of the technology that every 4th grader will get a chance to use it.

“They’re so interactive and that’s what we want in this class. We want it to be really engaging and interactive so it’s fun to have this thing that immerses them in a 3D experience.”