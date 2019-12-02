WEB EXTRA: Suicide prevention, mental health resources

(KNWA) — Suicide statistics show that suicide is in the Top 10 as a leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which used the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Data & Statistics Fatal Injury Report for 2017.

If you have dark thoughts and you’re contemplating suicide, consider reaching out to family, neighbors or agencies that specialize in getting help for people, or call 9-1-1.

Below are some resources where you may also call, visit in person or via internet:

The Department of Health Services (DHS) has a “Mental Health & Substance Use Support Line.” You may call 1-844-763-0198

Below is a Community Mental Health Center Director by County in Arkansas that is compiled by DHS.