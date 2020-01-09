WEB EXTRA: Neosho School District opens up about need for improvements

With the Neosho School District getting the ball rolling on a tax question that will be decided by voters in April, a big question from voters is why this money is needed. We spoke to district administrators to find out.

Identifying Problems

According to Superintendent Dr. Jim Cummins, nearly 1,600 students in the Neosho School District attend schools without tornado safe room. And, with it being less than 3 years since a tornado ripped through Goodman Elementary School, the district is putting safety at the top of its priorities.

Goodman Elementary after the April 2017 tornado

“The safety of our students is our number one concern,” Cummins explained.

Cummins adds that concrete shelters would be built on the campuses of Benton Elementary and Neosho Middle School, with the middle school also being considered for major safety upgrades.

For the older elementary schools, Field and Central, their campuses would have steel shelters built as they would give the school district room for growth in the future while still providing adequate protection from storms.

After addressing the immediate safety issues, Neosho School District is taking steps to make much needed upgrades to the high school campus, centering around performing arts and athletic facilities.

“It’s not about what would be nice to have. It’s about what’s important to the district and what’s needed,” said Cummins.

Performing Arts Center

First, plans to bring a new performing arts center to campus are in the works.

The current NHS auditorium seats roughly 340 people

The school’s current auditorium sits roughly 340 people, but according to administrators, that isn’t enough room to hold even one class of students.

“We average between 350 and 360 kids per grade,” said Athletic Director Brandi Arthur.

“We could fit a whole grade if some of them missed school one day,” Cummins laughed.

The new center would house 1,500 seats — going from not enough space for a single class of students, to enough to hold the entire school.

And, with the band and choir programs lacking practice spaces, the new center would provide both departments with a new place to call home.

Arthur says choir students currently rehearse in the old band room, but can barely fit on a set of risers due to low ceilings.

The band practices in what used to be a biology classroom, using a smaller attached classroom as a “percussion room.”

The “Percussion Room”

“They have to make use of what they have,” said Arthur.

The district also hopes the new center will generate additional revenue from the community — potentially housing events hosted by the Neosho Arts Council, Crowder College, and the City of Neosho.

New Fieldhouse

Along with problems faced by the fine arts, the district is working to fix issues within the athletic department.

The high school’s current field house sits on the north end of the football field — separated by the baseball field. When halftime hits during Friday night lights, the Wildcat football team must cut through the baseball field to make it back to the locker room — causing frustration between programs.

But, designs for a new field house are also in the works, with the game plan to build the new facility directly off the north end zone. Disctrict leaders are also getting the ball rolling on plans for a new baseball field.

Cummins also adds that the schools is constantly struggling to find practice spaces for outdoor sports programs in poor weather conditions, leaving teams to cut practice short and send players home.

Locker room used for Neosho Holiday Classic basketball tournament

The new facility will also house four locker rooms, which will come in handy when the school hosts tournaments like the Neosho Holiday Classic.

The 2019 tournament hosted more than 20 teams, and Arthur says that with the current locker room set up, players would have to take all of their equipment with them coming back from halftime so the next team could get ready for the following game.

New locker rooms wouldn’t only benefit visitors though — they would also be regularly used by students and players.

Due to the limited amount of space in the current locker rooms, Arthur explains that the boys P.E. classes get changed in a closed off hallway (pictured).

Due to the limited space, NHS has made a “second” boys locker room out of the hallway connecting to the gym for the P.E. classes

She and Cummins are hoping that these upgrades lets Neosho students take pride in being a Wildcat.

“Our goal is to build a campus our students can be proud of,” said Cummins.

Voters will hit the polls on April 7 to decide the fate of the proposition.

