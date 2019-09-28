WEB EXTRA: Boy injured in ATV accident makes special appearance at Seneca-Lamar game

LAMAR, Mo. — A Lamar boy injured in an ATV accident earlier this year makes a special appearance at the Seneca vs. Lamar game.

10-year-old Troy Onstott was tonight’s Honorary Captain and called the coin toss.

The game has an even deeper meaning for his family: His mom, Jill, is a Seneca High School graduate and his dad, TJ, is a Lamar graduate.

The Onstott Family at tonight’s game

Troy continues to make progress in his recovery since his July 3rd accident. According to social media postings following #TroyBoy, he continues with outpatient therapy.