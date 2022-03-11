GROVE – Frigid temperatures and Friday’s snowfall is pushing back this year’s opening of Har-Ber Village.

“Unfortunately, due to the severe weather Har-Ber Village Museum will delay opening for a day,” said Nichole Reynolds, museum co-manager. “Due to the terrain inside the Village and freezing overnight temperatures we will err on the side (of caution). “

Reynolds said the museum will open at 9:30 a.m. on March 13 with its signature Living History Demonstrations. Museum visitors can watch and learn about broom making, carpentry, blacksmith, hearth cooking, weavers, spinners, and old-fashioned photography.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and admission is ages 63 and over $7.50, ages 18 to 62 $10, ages 5 to 17 $5, and children under 5 years old are admitted free.